Inflation continues to hit small businesses hard

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Small businesses are in a spiral they can’t seem to get out of these days.

The Little Mustard Seed is a family-owned and operated retail shop in downtown Panama City.

Co-owner Greg Snow said shipping costs have caused him to reconsider what to buy and sell.

“The biggest part for us is shipping costs are going up,” Snow said. “A lot of shippers are bringing truckloads or things by palette. They’re starting to add surcharges and certain fees on shipping.”

He said he tries to find different sources to keep prices reasonable.

Still, there are certain goods he realizes buyers can get at other stores for less.

The Little Mustard Seed isn’t the only small business trying to reconfigure costs.

“We’re all Americans and this is our way of life,” Jesse’s Place owner Sergio St Hill said. “We’re not used to paying high prices for basic commodities. So we really need this to go away and we really need help.”

Jesse’s Place is a breakfast restaurant in Panama City Beach.

St Hill said he had to create a new menu just to make prices affordable for his customers.

He also said he used to buy chicken for around $11. Now, it’s more than $20.

Other basic food items such as eggs and bacon are also through the roof.

St Hill is fearing the worst could happen to his business if inflation isn’t tempered.

“I don’t know,” St Hill said. “I hope it goes down soon because the prices can’t keep going up. Otherwise, I’ll go out of business.”

Regardless, both small businesses are grateful for their customers.

