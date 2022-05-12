Advertisement

It’s time to spice up your workout

Need a way to spice up your workout? Have you ever wanted to try self defense?
Need a way to spice up your workout? Have you ever wanted to try self defense?(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you been trying to think of a way to reinvigorate your workouts? How about learning self-defense?

Duane Johnson with There’s No Quit! Kickboxing and Self Defense Studio in Panama City is all about helping others reach their goals, in the studio and out.

“There’s no quit,” Duane Johnson, co-owner of There’s No Quit! Kickboxing and Self Defense Studio, said. “It’s not just about working out. It is about life and everything that you do. To give it your all.”

You may be thinking, kickboxing sounds great and all, but how can that help me? Here’s how.

“What we do is a high-intensity interval training so your heart rate is going up and down,” Johnson said. “That happens throughout the entire workout and throughout each round.”

Cardio is beneficial by helping improve brain and joint function. Kickboxing can also help in other ways.

“You not only learn and get this cardio workout,” Johnson said. “You do learn how to protect yourself. You’re learning a martial art.”

All ways to increase your spunk.

“And to see those people flourish under that,” Johnson said. “To feel empowered. To lose the weight that they want to lose. To get the confidence that they want.”

If you’re wanting more than a jog around the block, maybe next time try some jabs and hook kicks.

For information on how you can sign up, visit the There’s No Quit! Kickboxing and Self Defense Studio.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Americans are dead and another hospitalized after being found under "mysterious...
Bid-a-Wee Beach residents react to local man’s death, woman’s hospitalization under “mysterious circumstances” in Bahamas
Two people killed and two others injured in two vehicle crash on John Pitts Rd. in Panama City.
Two dead, 2 injured in multiple vehicle crash in Panama City
Last week, Bay District School officials and district police were investigating what they said...
Investigation closed into “completely inappropriate” behavior between students on Bay District school bus
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
Tyndall Air Force Base should start seeing F-35s in September 2023.
Record contract awarded for F-35 facilities at Tyndall Air Force Base

Latest News

Rutherford and Chautauqua Charter School students are working to turn a school bus in to a tiny...
School bus turned tiny home for Chautauqua Charter School
Be diligent, never give out personal information, and remember if something seems too good to...
Stay diligent: learn how to avoid scams
Be diligent, never give out personal information, and remember if something seems too good to...
Avoiding Scams
Karen Ledet teaches fifth grade at Vernon Elementary School.
Golden Apple Award Winner: Karen Ledet