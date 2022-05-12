It’s time to spice up your workout

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you been trying to think of a way to reinvigorate your workouts? How about learning self-defense?

Duane Johnson with There’s No Quit! Kickboxing and Self Defense Studio in Panama City is all about helping others reach their goals, in the studio and out.

“There’s no quit,” Duane Johnson, co-owner of There’s No Quit! Kickboxing and Self Defense Studio, said. “It’s not just about working out. It is about life and everything that you do. To give it your all.”

You may be thinking, kickboxing sounds great and all, but how can that help me? Here’s how.

“What we do is a high-intensity interval training so your heart rate is going up and down,” Johnson said. “That happens throughout the entire workout and throughout each round.”

Cardio is beneficial by helping improve brain and joint function. Kickboxing can also help in other ways.

“You not only learn and get this cardio workout,” Johnson said. “You do learn how to protect yourself. You’re learning a martial art.”

All ways to increase your spunk.

“And to see those people flourish under that,” Johnson said. “To feel empowered. To lose the weight that they want to lose. To get the confidence that they want.”

If you’re wanting more than a jog around the block, maybe next time try some jabs and hook kicks.

For information on how you can sign up, visit the There’s No Quit! Kickboxing and Self Defense Studio.

