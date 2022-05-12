Marianna promotes assistant football coach, Jack Glover, to head coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Marianna High School announced a promotion for assistant football coach, Jack Glover. He’s being moved up to head coach of the Bulldogs.

He takes over for John Donaldson who is leaving the job to become the Assistant Principal at Malone High School.

Coach Glover’s been with the Bulldogs the last three seasons, so there’s familiarity there. Glover was also the boys and girls weightlifting coach at Marianna.

