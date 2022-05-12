Advertisement

Marianna promotes assistant football coach, Jack Glover, to head coach

Glover has been an assistant to John Donaldson for three seasons.
By Scott Rossman
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Marianna High School announced a promotion for assistant football coach, Jack Glover. He’s being moved up to head coach of the Bulldogs.

He takes over for John Donaldson who is leaving the job to become the Assistant Principal at Malone High School.

Coach Glover’s been with the Bulldogs the last three seasons, so there’s familiarity there. Glover was also the boys and girls weightlifting coach at Marianna.

