New record set at North Florida Motorplex

By Scott Rossman
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -More racing is ahead for our friends at the North Florida Motorplex. Last weekend some great racing, with one of the final races going to Johnny Pilcher out of Chancellor, Alabama. He’s in the white corvette in the attached video, on the right hand side of the screen. this run in the Pro-Mod series.

Johnny in fact setting the new competitive track record with a time of 3-point-91 seconds, which on that eight of a mile track translates to roughly 198 miles an hour. That’s the kind of thing your missing if you’re not getting up to the track in Fountain.

The good thing is there’s more racing set for this weekend with the gates opening at noon. More Pro-Mods and Jet Cars set to run, plus the continuation of the season long Monster Energy Bracket series. Also it’s Runday Sunday at the track starting at 11 if you want to run your street legal ride.

