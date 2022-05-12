Advertisement

Panama City Police remember officers who have fallen


A memorial service at the Panama City Police Department was held for all law enforcement officers who have fallen.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s National Police Week, and the Panama City Police Department held its annual memorial service for all law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

The memorial service included speakers, prayers, and WJHG’s very own Neysa Wilkins singing the national anthem.

Panama City Chief of Police Mark Smith said losing a fellow officer is like losing a family member.

“The time I spend with these officers here at the police department, is more time than I spend with my own family and so we all become family, we all become brothers and sisters,” Smith said.

According to Panama City Police officials, nine law enforcement officers from Bay County have lost their lives. The earliest was in 1917, and the most recent was in 2006.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

