Stay diligent: learn how to avoid scams

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever received a phone call where someone tells you that you have won something that seems too good to be true? Well, it probably is.

Paul Vecker, our Crime and Safety Analyst, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to share the story of one local woman that lost more than $1,000 when she fell for a scam. Vecker said it is a good thing that money is the only thing she lost, the scammers allegedly asked her for her bank account and social security information as well. According to Vecker, the woman knew to never give out personal information to an unverified source and did not have her information stolen as well.

This story can serve as a warning to us all to be diligent, never give out personal information, and remember if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

To learn more about how to protect your money and personal information, watch the video attached to this web script.

