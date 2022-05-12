Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Small rain chances return Friday
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a little warmer and more humid tonight in NWFL w/lows in the low to mid 60s under mostly clear skies. On Friday the seabreeze will be more active and an area of low pressure over the SE U.S. coast will be close enough to allow for some spotty PM storms. Rain chances will be around 30-40% w/highs in the mid 80s. The rain chances linger into the weekend, but will be closer to 20%. Next week looks hotter and drier.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

