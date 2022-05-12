Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start once again on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. Plenty of sunshine returns to our skies once again today!

Temperatures are a little more mild this morning than cool. We’ll get the daytime going in the 60s with a bit of a dewy start for most. But still, for May, we’ll take it! Especially as we’ll have drier air filtering in on northeasterly winds that pick up into the daytime to help with the afternoon heat. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s approaching 90 degrees for most inland to the mid 80s on the coast.

That northeasterly flow will get reinforced by an area of low pressure moving in from the Atlantic into the Georgia Coast. As this low moves in it’ll bring with it some Atlantic moisture from the surface to aloft. It’ll also erode away our ridge of high pressure which will allow for some rising motion to occur in our atmosphere.

Rising motion is unstable air in the atmosphere and in combination with daytime heating, as well as a weak sea breeze, we’ll be able to create some spotty afternoon showers or rumbles of thunder Friday afternoon. The northeasterly flow in the atmosphere will try to pin the sea breeze on the coast at first, bringing a rain chance to both the coast and eventually inland as the sea breeze gradually drifts inland. We’ll give it a 30% chance for a 30-45min shower or storm Friday afternoon.

Rain chances over the weekend will be possible in the afternoons again. But should be much more stray in nature at a 20% chance. Still plenty of dry time to get outdoors from Friday through the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, more sunshine with hot afternoon highs in the mid 80s on the coast to near 90 inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has chances for brief afternoon scattered storms ahead for the weekend with most of the day under mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.