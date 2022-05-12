Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern will gradually get more humid and rain chances will creep back into the forecast in the days ahead. For tonight skies will be clear and lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. On Thursday expect more of the the same with sunny and warm conditions. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. On Friday an area of low pretty will be near the east coast of the SE U.S. and that could be enough to allow for some instability and a few spotty storms. Rain chances Friday will be 30% with 20% rain chances Saturday. Highs Friday will be in the 80s. Rain chances remain relatively low though through the weekend.

