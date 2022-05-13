Advertisement

25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet

By Alex Joyce
May. 13, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet sets its sails on Saturday morning.

The festivities kicks off at 9:00 a.m. with vendors, a fish fry at 10:00 a.m., and the blessing begins at noon.

“It’s the 25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet, here at St. Andrews Marina,” Andre Boyd, the Chairman of Second Chance of Northwest Florida, said. “It’s a fundraiser for Second Chance of Northwest Florida, a nonprofit organization serving the needs of adults with traumatic brain injuries.”

Visitors can get tickets for the fish fry at the door for $10.

The Blessing of the Fleet honors those who lost their lives at sea and honor those who make their living in the Gulf.

There is one old, maybe stinky, but symbolic event happening at the Blessing of the Fleet. The Burning of the Socks symbolizes the end of winter.

Bring out those old socks, get some good seafood, and enjoy the Blessing of the Fleet Saturday at the St. Andrews Marina.

