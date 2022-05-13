Advertisement

95th Sherman set to start

By Scott Rossman
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Sherman Invitational is set for a 95th year starting Friday.

The Sherman is a three day, 54 hole amateur event that allows golfers of various skill levels to compete against each other. There will be four divisions, Championship, Open...based on handicap, Senior and Super Senior. This year’s tourney expected to have about 175 players playing, with most of those golfers local, but some from outside the area and out of state. Again this the 95th year for the Sherman, all consecutive, despite having to battle, in recent years, a Cat-5 storm and worldwide pandemic!

“The hurricane provided probably the biggest challenge.” We had to play in November 2019. It had already been played in 2018 prior to the hurricane. The pandemic, some challenges. But that is a lot to get through in basically back to back years, to keep the tournament going. Once again we do it because there are a lot of people that they look forward to the Sherman. They call it Sherman week, there are a lot of people that are excited to play and have a good time. And get to play their own golf ball in a tournament for three straight days”

I asked Charlie what it is that keeps bringing back the golfers, many of whom who have played in the Sherman ten or more times?

“A couple of things, number one there’s not many three day individual tournaments left. You know you see a lot more select shot tournaments these days. Also the golf course is always in really good shape. The Panama Country Club staff always puts on a really great event. And it does have a lot of history. Being 95 years old, the oldest consecutive running tournament in the south. It’s a very prestigious title to win.”

The event wraps up with a final round Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Americans are dead and another hospitalized after being found under "mysterious...
Bid-a-Wee Beach residents react to local man’s death, woman’s hospitalization under “mysterious circumstances” in Bahamas
Last week, Bay District School officials and district police were investigating what they said...
Investigation closed into “completely inappropriate” behavior between students on Bay District school bus
Two people killed and two others injured in two vehicle crash on John Pitts Rd. in Panama City.
Two dead, 2 injured in multiple vehicle crash in Panama City
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
Tyndall Air Force Base should start seeing F-35s in September 2023.
Record contract awarded for F-35 facilities at Tyndall Air Force Base

Latest News

Area scores and highlights for Thursday, May 12th
North Florida Motorplex
New record set at North Florida Motorplex
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, May 11th
Glover has been an assistant to John Donaldson for three seasons.
Marianna promotes assistant football coach, Jack Glover, to head coach