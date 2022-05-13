Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Thursday, May 12th

By Scott Rossman
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Softball:

1A Region Semifinals:

Liberty 20 Sneads 5

Franklin 0 Wewahitchka 2

Paxton 2 Holmes 0

6A Region Quarterfinals:

Niceville 0 University 9

High School Baseball:

5A Region Quarterfinals:

Mosley 2 Columbia 5

State Track Meet:

2A girl’s high jump state title-Shakirah Edwards (Rutherford)

2A girl’s pole vault state title-Jocelyn Eby (South Walton)

2A girls team state runner up-South Walton

2A boy’s 800-Jonah Kirspel (South Walton)

1A boy’s 110 hurdles state title-Darian Mills (Port St. Joe)

1A boy’s 300 hurdles state title-Darian Mills (Port St. Joe)

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Americans are dead and another hospitalized after being found under "mysterious...
Bid-a-Wee Beach residents react to local man’s death, woman’s hospitalization under “mysterious circumstances” in Bahamas
Last week, Bay District School officials and district police were investigating what they said...
Investigation closed into “completely inappropriate” behavior between students on Bay District school bus
Two people killed and two others injured in two vehicle crash on John Pitts Rd. in Panama City.
Two dead, 2 injured in multiple vehicle crash in Panama City
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
Tyndall Air Force Base should start seeing F-35s in September 2023.
Record contract awarded for F-35 facilities at Tyndall Air Force Base

Latest News

North Florida Motorplex
New record set at North Florida Motorplex
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, May 11th
Glover has been an assistant to John Donaldson for three seasons.
Marianna promotes assistant football coach, Jack Glover, to head coach
Derrio Green set to become next Mosley boys basketball coach
Mosley named Derrio Green new boys basketball coach