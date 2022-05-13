Area scores and highlights for Thursday, May 12th
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Softball:
1A Region Semifinals:
Liberty 20 Sneads 5
Franklin 0 Wewahitchka 2
Paxton 2 Holmes 0
6A Region Quarterfinals:
Niceville 0 University 9
High School Baseball:
5A Region Quarterfinals:
Mosley 2 Columbia 5
State Track Meet:
2A girl’s high jump state title-Shakirah Edwards (Rutherford)
2A girl’s pole vault state title-Jocelyn Eby (South Walton)
2A girls team state runner up-South Walton
2A boy’s 800-Jonah Kirspel (South Walton)
1A boy’s 110 hurdles state title-Darian Mills (Port St. Joe)
1A boy’s 300 hurdles state title-Darian Mills (Port St. Joe)
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.