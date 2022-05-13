Advertisement

Biden meeting with mayors, police chiefs on Friday

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill., Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is meeting Friday with mayors, police chiefs and local public officials to discuss how cities are using funds from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on policing and public safety programs.

A White House official insisted on anonymity to provide details of the meeting. In the afternoon, Biden plans to deliver remarks to ask state and local governments to devote more of their coronavirus relief spending to public safety.

The 2021 relief package included $350 billion for state, local and tribal governments, money that could go to police departments. Following the deaths of several Black Americans by law enforcement officials, some Democrats and civil rights activists have urged cutting police budgets. Republican lawmakers have criticized Biden amid rising violent crime, even though the president has said he believes the police need the money.

“The answer is not to defund the police,” Biden said in his State of the Union address in March. “It’s to fund the police. Fund them. Fund them.”

Among the officials meeting with Biden are the mayors and police chiefs of Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Missouri, and Tampa, Florida. The mayors of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Toledo, Ohio, will also attend, as will officials from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Mercer County, Pennsylvania.

FBI records released last September suggest that Biden inherited a violent crime problem. In 2020, the year before Biden took office, homicides rose nearly 30% over the previous year, the largest one-year jump documented by the FBI. There were 21,570 killings, the highest since the early 1990s when homicides stayed above 23,000 a year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Americans are dead and another hospitalized after being found under "mysterious...
Bid-a-Wee Beach residents react to local man’s death, woman’s hospitalization under “mysterious circumstances” in Bahamas
Last week, Bay District School officials and district police were investigating what they said...
Investigation closed into “completely inappropriate” behavior between students on Bay District school bus
Two people killed and two others injured in two vehicle crash on John Pitts Rd. in Panama City.
Two dead, 2 injured in multiple vehicle crash in Panama City
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
Tyndall Air Force Base should start seeing F-35s in September 2023.
Record contract awarded for F-35 facilities at Tyndall Air Force Base

Latest News

President Joe Biden and leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrive...
Biden looks to nudge ASEAN leaders to speak out on Russia
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Kremlin warns of retaliation after Finland moves toward NATO
They say building a house on the sand isn’t ideal, so good thing Dan Anderson is only building...
Sand sculptor spreads joy with castles across the Panhandle
Jackson County school buses are getting upgrades. Thursday, Jackson County School Board members...
Jackson County buses to get technology upgrades