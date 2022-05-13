Advertisement

Deane Bozeman wins the FAFSA challenge for Bay County

Deane Bozeman Principal Ivan Beach gets $1,000 in prize money, to help fund project graduation.
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools hit a record year for Free Applications for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) submissions. Deane Bozeman won this years FAFSA challenge with a double digit increase from last year.

“One of the main things that we focus on is helping students be prepared for after high school,” Deane Bozeman Principal Ivan Beach said.

The school had an increase of 23 percent. Beach said it’s all thanks to the faculty and staff, helping students with a plan for the future.

Bozeman also received $1,000 in additional prize money. The nonprofit organization Alignment Bay County helped fund it.

FAFSA provides aid for a student’s college funding. Alignment Bay County Executive Director Kelly Mustain said it’s important to encourage students to apply, so they can have more opportunities.

“We want them to think about life after high school, like what’s in store for them,” Mustain said.

After Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, families struggled financially. School officials said the amount of money students can get may increase due to this. Although, it depends on the household income.

Bay, Rutherford, and Arnold High Schools also had an increase in FAFSA submissions.

