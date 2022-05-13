Advertisement

Florida Jeep Jam Beach Krawl

This is the 6th year for the Beach Krawl.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may have noticed something other than turtles crossing Panama City Beach Friday morning.

Instead of people, turtles, or seagulls, you many have seen Jeepers having a party.

“We literally have 1,000 Jeeps going one mile stretch along Panama City Beach,” Andrea Hess, who handles social media and marketing for Florida Jeep Jam, said. “It’s a special event.”

This is the 6th year the Beach Krawl has been going on for Jeep Jam. Not only do they have cool rides and nice weather, Jeepers also get to go Topless for Turtles.

“We give back to the community,” Hess said. “This money does go towards the turtle foundation and the off-road foundation.”

As Jeepers made their way all the way down to Pier Park, they enjoyed great views and a nice game of duck, duck, Jeep.

“If you see a Jeep you like, or a Jeeper you like, or you’re from the same town, you get ducked,” Hess said.

Getting “ducked” means another Jeeper gives you a custom-made rubber duck to show off.

Kids watched the event from the sidelines and passengers even went out of their way to toss them ducks.

Saving turtles, relaxing on cool rides, and getting ducked, all things to help you quack a smile.

