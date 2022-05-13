Advertisement

Florida Jeep Jam invades PCB for seventh year

By Dani Travis
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s called a jeep owners dream this week, as thousands of jeep owners and hundreds of jeep clubs invade Panama City Beach for the 7th annual Florida Jeep Jam.

Florida Jeep Jam is advertised as the top jeep beach destination location across the southeast. Marketing Director Andrea Hess said the event started as a small group of jeep enthusiasts and grew about 25% each year. She said the family-friendly fun event brings people from all over the nation, from Alaska all the way to Maine, with at least 18 states being represented this year. Hess adds it’s an economic boost with more people staying in the destination the entire week.

“You’re talking about heads in bed. Just think about in each jeep, there’s at least four, possibly five people. So you’ve got 3,000 jeeps and then you do the math, we know about 10,000 (people) and a lot of them already own places here or are renting, so we’re putting money back into the economy. Then they have to eat. We do have some food vendors here, but most of them are going to eat out. So, the restaurants are getting a benefit. Then they’re going to go shopping. There’s definitely benefits all around economically and on both sides of the bridge,” said Hess.

Hess said they held the jeep poker run Thursday to raise money for Toys for Kids Foundation. The event also includes an obstacle course, Dunes Day Off-Road Excursion, vendor village, live music, and junior jeepers zone. Jeep Jam started on Tuesday and ends on Saturday. for more information, visit Florida Jeep Jam.

