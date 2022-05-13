Fort Walton Beach bank robbery suspect arrested

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man wanted in connection with a bank robbery earlier this week has been arrested.

Fort Walton Beach Police say Wednesday a Regions bank on Beal Parkway NE was robbed. They say Anthony Griffin, 38, of Fort Walton Beach, was identified as the suspect within 24 hours of the initial crime thanks to the help of the public who saw surveillance photos from the bank.

Thursday, police responded to the Quality Inn at Miracle Strip Parkway SW after a report of a suspicious person. When they got there, the man refused to identify himself, but police recognized him as Griffin. Griffin was arrested on a charge of robbery.

