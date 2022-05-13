Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with somewhat clear skies overhead. A bit of Atlantic moisture is moving in across Northeast FL and GA. It’s associated with an area of low pressure which will help bring a rain chance to our afternoon and evening today. Until then, we’ll have plenty of sunshine in the morning and midday, and even outside of any scattered brief afternoon storms.

It’s a mild and muggy start today with temperatures getting going in the mid 60s. You’ll notice a bit more humidity throughout the day today and that will also contribute to the afternoon’s rain chance.

However, with our ridge of high pressure moving out, we won’t warm as much into the afternoon for inland areas as day’s prior. Plus the relatively cooler air moving in off the Gulf water, sea surface temperatures in the 70s, will act to prevent the coast from warming up too much today. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 80s before the sea breeze starts to move in along the coast just after lunch.

As the sea breeze moves in it will also trigger lift in our skies creating scattered showers or thunderstorms. It’ll start first near coastal locations, before daytime heating and some gradual movement of the sea breeze inland will move storms up to highway 20 in the late afternoon and eventually to I-10 by the evening. If you catch one of the afternoon showers or storms, it’ll probably only last you about an hour at max before moving on to another location.

We’ll see a similar setup into the weekend. However, the low pressure system working to allow for some unsettled afternoons weakens and moves north. We’ll have to rely solely on daytime heating and the sea breeze to create a handful of afternoon scattered storms, several less than today. Most of our days over the weekend will see mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies until a few widely scattered storms develop into the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a few more of these afternoon, summery-type, storm chances for us into the weekend.

