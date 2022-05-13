Hundreds of years of art on display at FSU PC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An art collection compiled of hundreds of years of history is on display at FSU Panama City.

Located in the Holley Center, the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection shares stories of resiliency through paintings, sculptures, and writings.

Bernard Kinsey and his wife, Shirley, have collected letters by Malcolm X, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., artifacts dating back to 1595, and so much more that can be found within the exhibit.

FSU Panama City Associate Dean Irvin Clark says this exhibit is just one way to honor African Americans who have given so much to this country.

“Florida State University Panama City has a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Clark said. “What better way to do it than with African American art and the wonderful contributions they’ve made to this country.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. The exhibit’s final day open will be July 17th.

