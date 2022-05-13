At least one person dead in crash on I-10 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Washington County on Interstate 10 Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers tell us the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. just inside Washington County on I-10. Troopers say a pickup truck was driving west when the driver entered the grass median. They say the driver tried to get back onto the road but overcorrected, causing the truck to cross into the emergency lane and flip.

They say the driver, a 21-year-old man from DeFuniak Springs, was thrown from the truck and died at the scene. A passenger in the truck reportedly only had minor injuries but was taken to a local hospital.

The crash closed part of I-10 down. Traffic was rerouted off the interstate at the Cottondale exit.

