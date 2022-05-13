Man accused of choking deputy charged

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call that started out as a suspicious person ended with a man in jail accused of attacking a deputy.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies say Thursday they got a call about a suspicious person trespassing on private property near the Blue Lake area. When deputies arrived on scene, they say Michael Anthony Davis, 32, of Chipley, was acting consistently with someone who was under the influence of drugs.

The deputy questioning Davis thought detaining him for a medical intervention and hold was appropriate and attempted to restrain Davis. Deputies say that’s when Davis became violent and attacked the deputy. Davis allegedly tried to choke the deputy. The deputy was able to break the hold and take Davis to the ground.

Deputies say after a medical evaluation and clearance, Davis kept fighting them until he was in a cell at the Washington County Jail.

Davis is charged with battery on law enforcement/EMT and resisting an officer with violence.

