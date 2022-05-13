Advertisement

Panama City Beach officials divide $6.3 million in CARES Act funding

The city has been awarded $6.3 million of federal funding through the CARES Act to help with...
The city has been awarded $6.3 million of federal funding through the CARES Act to help with public safety and parks and recreation.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach has been awarded $6.3 million of federal funding through the CARES Act.

At Thursday night’s city council meeting, officials decided how that money would be divided. Councilman Michael Jarman said $4 million will be given to the Parks and Recreation Department. He said a master plan will be made for all parks and recreation at Frank Brown Park and Aaron Bessant Park.

Jarman said $2.3 million will go towards public safety. He said the money will be allocated towards building a new fire station on Alf Coleman Road, as well as a 12-dog kennel for the Beach Police K-9 Division.

“We’re going to use it for good purposes towards improving the city of Panama City Beach and hopefully the lives of the residents, and visitors that come down and visit us. Either it be through public safety or parks and recreation,” said Jarman.

Jarman said the city has already received $3 million, and they could begin to use that money now. He adds no money has been spent yet, and they’re waiting to see what plans come in first before proceeding. The city is still waiting for the remainder of the funds.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Americans are dead and another hospitalized after being found under "mysterious...
Bid-a-Wee Beach residents react to local man’s death, woman’s hospitalization under “mysterious circumstances” in Bahamas
Last week, Bay District School officials and district police were investigating what they said...
Investigation closed into “completely inappropriate” behavior between students on Bay District school bus
Two people killed and two others injured in two vehicle crash on John Pitts Rd. in Panama City.
Two dead, 2 injured in multiple vehicle crash in Panama City
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
Tyndall Air Force Base should start seeing F-35s in September 2023.
Record contract awarded for F-35 facilities at Tyndall Air Force Base

Latest News

More than 60 school buses in Jackson County will be getting the upgrades.
Jackson County buses to get technology upgrades
Grand Ridge School (pictured) and Sneads Elementary could be combining to make one K-8 school.
School Board discusses combining Grand Ridge School, Sneads Elementary in one new building
It's called a jeep owners dream this week, as thousands of jeep owners and hundreds of jeep...
Florida Jeep Jam invades PCB for seventh year
Softball 1A Region Semifinals
Softball 1A Region Semifinals