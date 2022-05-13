Panama City Beach officials divide $6.3 million in CARES Act funding

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach has been awarded $6.3 million of federal funding through the CARES Act.

At Thursday night’s city council meeting, officials decided how that money would be divided. Councilman Michael Jarman said $4 million will be given to the Parks and Recreation Department. He said a master plan will be made for all parks and recreation at Frank Brown Park and Aaron Bessant Park.

Jarman said $2.3 million will go towards public safety. He said the money will be allocated towards building a new fire station on Alf Coleman Road, as well as a 12-dog kennel for the Beach Police K-9 Division.

“We’re going to use it for good purposes towards improving the city of Panama City Beach and hopefully the lives of the residents, and visitors that come down and visit us. Either it be through public safety or parks and recreation,” said Jarman.

Jarman said the city has already received $3 million, and they could begin to use that money now. He adds no money has been spent yet, and they’re waiting to see what plans come in first before proceeding. The city is still waiting for the remainder of the funds.

