Advertisement

School Board discusses combining Grand Ridge School, Sneads Elementary in one new building

Grand Ridge School (pictured) and Sneads Elementary could be combining to make one K-8 school.
Grand Ridge School (pictured) and Sneads Elementary could be combining to make one K-8 school.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County School Board members say two area schools are in need of upgrades, and they say the best way to do that could be by combining the two.

School Board member Chris Johnson said the district is looking at combining Sneads Elementary and Grand Ridge School to make one K-8 school on the East side of the county.

Also, the district is looking at two locations where they can build: a newly purchased property, or at the site of the current Grand Ridge School.

Officials say they’re looking to build this new school building because even the newest buildings at the current school are upwards of 50-years-old.

”Brand new school, new accommodations,” Johnson said. “One of the things we have problems with at Grand Ridge is internet. This school would have state-of-the-art services. We also will incorporate a better alternative to our bus rider and car rider facilities.”

Officials say they’re waiting on Governor Ron DeSantis to finalize the budget to receive funding for the new school building. They hope to get the project rolling by the end of summer.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Americans are dead and another hospitalized after being found under "mysterious...
Bid-a-Wee Beach residents react to local man’s death, woman’s hospitalization under “mysterious circumstances” in Bahamas
Last week, Bay District School officials and district police were investigating what they said...
Investigation closed into “completely inappropriate” behavior between students on Bay District school bus
Two people killed and two others injured in two vehicle crash on John Pitts Rd. in Panama City.
Two dead, 2 injured in multiple vehicle crash in Panama City
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
Tyndall Air Force Base should start seeing F-35s in September 2023.
Record contract awarded for F-35 facilities at Tyndall Air Force Base

Latest News

More than 60 school buses in Jackson County will be getting the upgrades.
Jackson County buses to get technology upgrades
The city has been awarded $6.3 million of federal funding through the CARES Act to help with...
Panama City Beach officials divide $6.3 million in CARES Act funding
It's called a jeep owners dream this week, as thousands of jeep owners and hundreds of jeep...
Florida Jeep Jam invades PCB for seventh year
Softball 1A Region Semifinals
Softball 1A Region Semifinals