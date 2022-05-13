School Board discusses combining Grand Ridge School, Sneads Elementary in one new building

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County School Board members say two area schools are in need of upgrades, and they say the best way to do that could be by combining the two.

School Board member Chris Johnson said the district is looking at combining Sneads Elementary and Grand Ridge School to make one K-8 school on the East side of the county.

Also, the district is looking at two locations where they can build: a newly purchased property, or at the site of the current Grand Ridge School.

Officials say they’re looking to build this new school building because even the newest buildings at the current school are upwards of 50-years-old.

”Brand new school, new accommodations,” Johnson said. “One of the things we have problems with at Grand Ridge is internet. This school would have state-of-the-art services. We also will incorporate a better alternative to our bus rider and car rider facilities.”

Officials say they’re waiting on Governor Ron DeSantis to finalize the budget to receive funding for the new school building. They hope to get the project rolling by the end of summer.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.