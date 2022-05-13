Update of Panama City Beach Conservation Park upgrades

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some say the Panama City Beach Conservation Park is one of the biggest assets to the city. With that, city officials said there’s a need for growth and education.

At Thursday night’s beach city council meeting, members offered an update on the progress of building a new facility. Mayor Mark Sheldon said with all the people that come to the conservation park, the building will add more bathrooms. He said the new building will also offer workrooms for biologists, as well as a classroom to educate people about conservation and the park system.

“It’s all about education. You guys have heard me talk millions of times about the youth and this gives the youth an opportunity to go out there and learn about what’s happening at the conservation park,” said Sheldon.

Sheldon said the project will go out for bid at the end of this month. He adds they expect the building to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

