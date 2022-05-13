Washington County man arrested in connection with stabbing

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Washington County is now behind bars.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a possible stabbing call on May 5th. They say when they got to the scene, they found a 23-year-old man with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the abdomen. Deputies say while first responders helped the victim, he identified Austin Cody Hallmark, 23, as the suspect.

The victim told investigators he and Hallmark had been roommates for about two weeks. Deputies say the victim could not give a reason why Hallmark would have stabbed him.

Deputies say they looked for Hallmark at his home but he was not there.

Thursday, deputies got a tip about where Hallmark was. They say when they went to the suspected location, they arrested Hallmark without incident.

Hallmark is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.