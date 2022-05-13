Woman drives car into crowd at restaurant after drive-thru dispute, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - A woman in Southern Nevada is facing several charges after police said she drove her vehicle into a crowd at a popular fast-food restaurant.

The North Las Vegas Police Department reports Jessica DeFalco, 30, was in the drive-thru at In-N-Out Burger on April 30 when she got into an argument with another customer.

KVVU reports DeFalco reportedly began honking at the customer as they were placing their order in front of her.

After exiting the drive-thru line, a crowd of onlookers began to gather. DeFalco is accused of then accelerating toward the crowd.

According to a police report, the 30-year-old struck two people and a vehicle. DeFalco then reversed her car and dragged a person underneath her vehicle while breaking her front bumper.

A witness told police that DeFalco had a look of “pure hate” on her face during the argument with the customer.

The police report indicated that the front bumper left at the scene had blood and spilled drinks.

According to her arrest report, DeFalco told police that she thought the other customer was selfish in taking her time. She told officers that when the crowd started recording the incident, she felt bullied. So, she turned her car around and ran into them.

DeFalco told police she has anger issues and is taking medication. She also told them she was drunk at the time of the incident, according to the report.

Officers said they told DeFalco that someone was hurt in the incident, and she reportedly told them they deserved every bit of it.

North Las Vegas police said DeFalco is facing charges that include attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

