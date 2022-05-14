Crews respond to fire at Firefly restaurant in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - (UPDATE 9:10 p.m.) Panama City Beach firefighters are working to put out a fire at Firefly restaurant in Panama City Beach. The restaurant has been evacuated. The restaurant is located in the Shoppes at Edgewater off of Richard Jackson Blvd near Front Beach Rd.

NewsChannel 7 spoke with co-owner Lance VonGerichten, he says he doesn’t know what caused it. This is a developing story, stay with NewsChannel 7 here for updates.

