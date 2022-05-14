Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at Firefly restaurant in PCB

Crews working to put out fire at Firefly restaurant.
Crews working to put out fire at Firefly restaurant.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - (UPDATE 9:10 p.m.) Panama City Beach firefighters are working to put out a fire at Firefly restaurant in Panama City Beach. The restaurant has been evacuated. The restaurant is located in the Shoppes at Edgewater off of Richard Jackson Blvd near Front Beach Rd.

NewsChannel 7 spoke with co-owner Lance VonGerichten, he says he doesn’t know what caused it. This is a developing story, stay with NewsChannel 7 here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week, Bay District School officials and district police were investigating what they said...
Investigation closed into “completely inappropriate” behavior between students on Bay District school bus
Tyndall Air Force Base should start seeing F-35s in September 2023.
Record contract awarded for F-35 facilities at Tyndall Air Force Base
A Panama City man was arrested on multiple charges after crashing his car in front of police...
Panama City man tries to run from police, crashes car
Second Checkered Flag event of the fiscal year, held at Tyndall Air Force Base.
530+ million dollar contract will impact more than just Tyndall
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS

Latest News

Rain chances will be lower on Saturday and higher on Sunday.
Weekend Forecast
Rain chances will be lower on Saturday and higher on Sunday.
Weekend Forecast
At least one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 10.
At least one person dead in crash on I-10 in Washington County
(Bay Arts Alliance)
Celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage