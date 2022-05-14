Advertisement

One dead, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Bay County

If you're traveling in Panama City you'll need to avoid the intersection of 23rd Street and...
If you're traveling in Panama City you'll need to avoid the intersection of 23rd Street and Highway 231.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re traveling in Panama City you’ll need to avoid the intersection of 23rd Street and Highway 231.

Panama City Police Department tells NewsChannel 7 they are investigating a fatal crash in that area.

Officers with the Panama City Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 23rd Street and U.S. 231 Saturday afternoon.

Through their investigation, officers learned that one vehicle was stopped at the red light at the intersection. Vehicle 2 did not stop and collided with the rear of Vehicle 1.

A female passenger in vehicle 2 was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The male driver of vehicle 2 was transported to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver of vehicle 1 was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection will be closed for multiple hours as traffic homicide investigators complete their investigation.

The names of all the victims are not available at this time.

All drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews working to put out fire at Firefly restaurant.
Crews respond to fire at Firefly restaurant in PCB
At least one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 10.
At least one person dead in crash on I-10 in Washington County
Fresno police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model, silver, full-size Chevy Silverado with...
Fatal hit-and-run suspect on the run after dragging woman, dog for 8 miles
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
It's called a jeep owners dream this week, as thousands of jeep owners and hundreds of jeep...
Florida Jeep Jam invades PCB for seventh year

Latest News

Panama City Beach firefighters are working to put out a fire at Firefly restaurant in Panama...
Crews respond to fire at Firefly restaurant in PCB
Sandra Dudley is making a difference for students, working in the lunchroom at Blountstown High...
Blountstown employee honored as “Lunch Room Hero”
Bay District Schools hit a record year for Free Applications for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)...
Deane Bozeman wins the FAFSA challenge for Bay County
The Panama City Beach Police Department marked the end of National Law Enforcement week with a...
Panama City Beach Police hold first memorial for police week