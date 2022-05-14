One dead, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re traveling in Panama City you’ll need to avoid the intersection of 23rd Street and Highway 231.

Panama City Police Department tells NewsChannel 7 they are investigating a fatal crash in that area.

Officers with the Panama City Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 23rd Street and U.S. 231 Saturday afternoon.

Through their investigation, officers learned that one vehicle was stopped at the red light at the intersection. Vehicle 2 did not stop and collided with the rear of Vehicle 1.

A female passenger in vehicle 2 was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The male driver of vehicle 2 was transported to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver of vehicle 1 was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection will be closed for multiple hours as traffic homicide investigators complete their investigation.

The names of all the victims are not available at this time.

All drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.

