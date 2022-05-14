PCB Police hold first memorial service to honor men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department honored the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

It’s the department’s first year holding a memorial service. It’s part of national law enforcement week. Police Chief J.R. Talamantez came up with the idea, of honoring law enforcement officers who lost their lives. A harsh reality Talamantez said law enforcement faces at any day or time.

“We could be encountered in a situation which would lead us not to go home. This not only helps us honor those people who gave that sacrifice, but it also brings it home for the officers that are currently working here,” said Talamantez.

Talamantez said it’s their responsibility to make sure the names of those fallen live on forever. He said the department will continue to honor their service for years to come, because they’re losing more than just an officer.

“I just want to remind people that the impact of losing a police officer goes far deeper than that. It’s a father, a brother, a husband that is lost. So, trying to keep that into perspective is important,” said Talamantez.

Christina Kight also spoke at the event. She lost her husband, Sergeant Kevin Kight with the Panama City Beach Police Department, who lost his life in the line of duty during spring break in 2005 when he was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

