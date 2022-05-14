Advertisement

PCB Police hold first memorial service to honor men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice

By Dani Travis
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department honored the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

It’s the department’s first year holding a memorial service. It’s part of national law enforcement week. Police Chief J.R. Talamantez came up with the idea, of honoring law enforcement officers who lost their lives. A harsh reality Talamantez said law enforcement faces at any day or time.

“We could be encountered in a situation which would lead us not to go home. This not only helps us honor those people who gave that sacrifice, but it also brings it home for the officers that are currently working here,” said Talamantez.

Talamantez said it’s their responsibility to make sure the names of those fallen live on forever. He said the department will continue to honor their service for years to come, because they’re losing more than just an officer.

“I just want to remind people that the impact of losing a police officer goes far deeper than that. It’s a father, a brother, a husband that is lost. So, trying to keep that into perspective is important,” said Talamantez.

Christina Kight also spoke at the event. She lost her husband, Sergeant Kevin Kight with the Panama City Beach Police Department, who lost his life in the line of duty during spring break in 2005 when he was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week, Bay District School officials and district police were investigating what they said...
Investigation closed into “completely inappropriate” behavior between students on Bay District school bus
Tyndall Air Force Base should start seeing F-35s in September 2023.
Record contract awarded for F-35 facilities at Tyndall Air Force Base
A Panama City man was arrested on multiple charges after crashing his car in front of police...
Panama City man tries to run from police, crashes car
Second Checkered Flag event of the fiscal year, held at Tyndall Air Force Base.
530+ million dollar contract will impact more than just Tyndall
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS

Latest News

Panama City Beach firefighters are working to put out a fire at Firefly restaurant in Panama...
Crews respond to fire at Firefly restaurant in PCB
Sandra Dudley is making a difference for students, working in the lunchroom at Blountstown High...
Blountstown employee honored as “Lunch Room Hero”
Bay District Schools hit a record year for Free Applications for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)...
Deane Bozeman wins the FAFSA challenge for Bay County
The Panama City Beach Police Department marked the end of National Law Enforcement week with a...
Panama City Beach Police hold first memorial for police week