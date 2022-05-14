Advertisement

PD: McDonald’s employee arrested after stealing customer’s card number from drive-thru

Fast-food worker Shytavious Davis, 20, has been charged with identity theft after stealing...
Fast-food worker Shytavious Davis, 20, has been charged with identity theft after stealing customer's card information.(Elmore County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Police in Alabama have arrested a fast-food restaurant employee after a customer said their debit card information was stolen.

Millbrook Police Department Chief P.K. Johnson said an investigation started last weekend when a resident told them that someone was using their debit card information to make purchases at various businesses.

WSFA reports detectives narrowed down who had access to the person’s information and determined it happened when the card was used at an area McDonald’s drive-thru.

Authorities learned that an employee, identified as 20-year-old Shytavious Davis, took pictures of the person’s debit card before giving it back.

Security video confirmed Davis did take pictures of the card, according to police. Davis was then arrested on Thursday and is facing a charge of identity theft.

Court filings indicated the 20-year-old bailed out of the Elmore County jail on $10,000.

The police chief encouraged anyone who used a credit or debit card at the McDonald’s in Millbrook around May 6 to review their account.

“This case remains active, as we want to ensure that we don’t have any additional victims,” Johnson said in a news release.

If anyone has unauthorized purchases, they were urged to contact the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-5603.

