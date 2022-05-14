Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Expect a summery pattern this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid weekend in the panhandle. We will see a slightly better chance of rain on Sunday (40%) and a smaller chance Saturday (20%). Low temperatures will be in the 60s w/highs in the low 80s at the coast and mid to upper 80s inland. The forecast is hotter and drier next week when inland highs could reach into the 90s with very little in the way of any rain.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

