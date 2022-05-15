Advertisement

25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet

The 25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet at the St. Andrews Marina.
The 25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet at the St. Andrews Marina.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet took place in St. Andrews Marina on Saturday.

A $10 ticket included a fish fry lunch. All proceeds go to Second Chance of Northwest Florida, a nonprofit organization that serves the needs of adults with traumatic brain injuries and their families.

“We’re able to make sure they get music therapy, they learn life skills, learn how to cook in the kitchen, and know how to take care of themselves,” Chairman of Second Chance of Northwest Florida Andrew Boyd said.

The Blessing of the Fleet honors those who were lost at sea and those that make their living from the Gulf of Mexico.

A wreath was placed in the water for those who lost their lives.

The burning of the socks ritual also took place. It is done to symbolize the end of the winter months, moving into a warmer season.

If you’d like to donate to Second Chance of Northwest Florida, head to their website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews working to put out fire at Firefly restaurant.
Crews respond to fire at Firefly restaurant in PCB
At least one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 10.
At least one person dead in crash on I-10 in Washington County
Fresno police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model, silver, full-size Chevy Silverado with...
Fatal hit-and-run suspect on the run after dragging woman, dog for 8 miles
If you're traveling in Panama City you'll need to avoid the intersection of 23rd Street and...
One dead, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Bay County
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS

Latest News

If you're traveling in Panama City you'll need to avoid the intersection of 23rd Street and...
One dead, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Bay County
Panama City Beach firefighters are working to put out a fire at Firefly restaurant in Panama...
Crews respond to fire at Firefly restaurant in PCB
Sandra Dudley is making a difference for students, working in the lunchroom at Blountstown High...
Blountstown employee honored as “Lunch Room Hero”
Bay District Schools hit a record year for Free Applications for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)...
Deane Bozeman wins the FAFSA challenge for Bay County