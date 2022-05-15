ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet took place in St. Andrews Marina on Saturday.

A $10 ticket included a fish fry lunch. All proceeds go to Second Chance of Northwest Florida, a nonprofit organization that serves the needs of adults with traumatic brain injuries and their families.

“We’re able to make sure they get music therapy, they learn life skills, learn how to cook in the kitchen, and know how to take care of themselves,” Chairman of Second Chance of Northwest Florida Andrew Boyd said.

The Blessing of the Fleet honors those who were lost at sea and those that make their living from the Gulf of Mexico.

A wreath was placed in the water for those who lost their lives.

The burning of the socks ritual also took place. It is done to symbolize the end of the winter months, moving into a warmer season.

If you’d like to donate to Second Chance of Northwest Florida, head to their website.

