Annual Bay County Heart Ball returns

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

The local chapter of the American Heart Association, held an event Saturday night to raise money for this cause.

The event was held at the Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort and included dinner for attendees, as well as a live and silent auction.

“I think education is the key, and to be able to educate, we’re starting younger. So what you’re starting to see now, is we’re teaching CPR. Governor DeSantis put into law in 20-21 for 9th and 11th graders now will have to learn CPR and First Aid. So little things like that, because if you start it out younger it will grow and we’ll be able to accomplish our goal, which is to try to minimize or eliminate heart disease at some point,” Ryan Davis, the 2022 Chairman of the Heart Ball for the American Heart Association said.

NewsChannel 7′s very own morning anchor, Jessica Foster, was the emcee for the event.

This is an event she has taken part in for years, being she shares a connection to the cause.

“I have a personal connection to the American Heart Association because my father actually had a massive heart attack. It was discovered that he needed a heart valve replacement. Because of the advancement in technologies, he was able to receive a procedure called the Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure right here in Bay County that saved his life,” Foster said.

For those interested in learning more about the American Heart Association, visit the organization’s website.

