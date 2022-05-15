Blue Devils look ahead to trip to Fort Myers for 1A State Semifinal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Holmes baseball team secured their spot in the 1A State Tournament on Friday night with a come from behind win over Northview.

This is the second year in a row the team has qualified for the 1A State Semifinal, with last year ending in heartbreak losing to Chipley. They now have the opportunity for redemption and will take their game down south to face Fort White out of the Gainesville area.

For head coach, Jeromy Powell, and his guys, this chance at a state title is one they’ve been thinking about for quite some time.

“We knew when we left that we’ve got an opportunity to go back,” said Coach Powell. “Out of the four teams that are down there, we are the only team that was down there last year, so we feel good about our chances. At this point with only four teams left, it’s wide open for anybody.”

The Blue Devils aren’t the only team from the Panhandle that will be making the trip. Bozeman qualifying as well after a win over Chipley.

However, these two will not meet in the semifinals as they have been reseeded with Bozeman the number one and Holmes the number two.

Still, there is the potential that these two could see each other in the state championship game.

“Bozeman is going to be playing Dixie County first round,” said Coach Powell. “We are going to be playing Fort White, and the thought of getting to play the team that’s 30 miles down the road, it’s the same thing as it was with Chipley. It’s a lot of money to spend to play one game, but the atmosphere, I’m pulling for Coach Patton, and I’m sure he’s pulling for us because at the same time, we will make a good game. I do believe that.”

The Blue Devils will head down to Fort Myers on Monday, practice on Tuesday, and face off with Fort White at 7 p.m. eastern on Wednesday.

