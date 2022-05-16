Advertisement

95th Sherman Invitational wraps up at Panama Country Club

By Julia Daniels
Published: May. 15, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The 95th Sherman Invitational wrapped up on Sunday at Panama Country Club.

The Sherman is a three day, 54 hole amateur tournament with different flights for different skill sets in four divisions: Championship, Open, Senior, and Super senior.

175 players made their way out to Lynn Haven to compete, most of them local.

A few weather delays pushed play back on Friday and Sunday with Sunday’s final round ending in the dark with golf carts parked around hole 18 for vision.

Brian Barth is this year’s Sherman Champion. He finished out -10, shooting 71 in the final round.

Barth’s win was a long-time coming after losing in a playoff hole with Matt Johnson years ago.

“Overly excited right now,” said Barth. “This of course is a big tournament here. Everybody knows about it, and of course, being able to play well and even had a chance is great, and then to actually get it done is fantastic.”

The 96th Sherman Invitational is set for May 19-21, 2023.

