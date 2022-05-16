Academy Sports + Outdoors and Fazoli’s coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City continues to grow as they look to add new businesses to the area.

The city will be adding an Academy Sports + Outdoors into the old Hobby Lobby in Stanford Station Shopping Center, and a Fazoli’s restaurant, near Bay City Point shopping center among other businesses in the near future.

One local says she feels the addition of these businesses is much needed, she says for some time now she and many others have had to travel over to the beach, and it can get exhausting.

”Driving all the way through the traffic in Pier Park it’s horrible. When I found out that Academy Sports was coming, I was excited. To get all these sports, I have a daughter that plays sports, my son when he wants to play plays so we’re excited. Don’t have to go to the hustle and bustle of Pier Park and all that traffic and all the tourists. Now we have something local,” Jessica Houle, a local resident, said.

With the addition of a new restaurant like Fazoli’s, she believes this will help give the community something different from the norm.

“It brings more people into town, it’s better for the economy. So I’m excited, I’m really excited and try different things. Because things are getting old, the same restaurant same things every day,” Houle said.

Signs outside the future location of Academy Sports + Outdoors say the business will be open later this summer, a grand opening is expected to be held on July 29th.

It is unsure at this time when exactly Fazoli’s will open.

