Bucks gear up for big week in Fort Myers for 1A State Tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bozeman baseball team has secured a spot in the 1A State Semifinals down in Fort Myers after taking down Chipley in the Region Finals on Friday.

This trip is a long-time coming for head coach, Jeff Patton, and his guys as they made an appearance at the state tournament in 2019, ultimately falling to Chiefland in the semi’s. In 2020 with a 10-0 record, they were looking to make it down south again, but COVID cut the season short, and last year, their hopes were dashed again when they lost to Chipley in the Region Final.

The win on Friday wasn’t necessarily revenge, according to Coach Patton, but he did say it felt good.

“We swung the bats. We just hit the ball hard,” said Coach Patton. “We had a great plan, and those kids executed it. I couldn’t be more proud. I’m not sure I’ve had a team play as well as that team played in a big moment, and that’s a reflection of my coaching staff, and these kids. They’re on a mission a little bit, and if we can maintain focus, we’ve got a chance to do something special.”

In 2018, Port St. Joe won the 1A State Title, and still stands as the only team from north Florida to bring home the hardware.

With Holmes also making their way down for the state tournament, Coach Patton looks forward to a potential Panhandle State Champion.

“I can assure you we’re rooting for Coach Powell and Holmes County, and that has nothing to do with that’s who we want to play,” said Coach Patton. “That’s that we want to bring this thing back to the north. It’s been 10 years that 1A has been there. St. Joe won it in 2018, adn that’s the only time a team from up here has won it, so if us and Holmes County are playing down there, we know we’re bringing that thing back up here, one of us. Like I said, Coach Powell, we’ve been friends a long time. We’ve coached against each other. If I ever need anything from him, he’s always more than helpful, so I’ve got nothing but respect for those guys up there in Bonifay.”

The Bucks will make the trip to Fort Myers Monday night, with a sendoff at 6 p.m. Tuesday, they will practice, and Wednesday, they will face off with Dixie County in the semifinal.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.