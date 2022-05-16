Advertisement

Eastern Shipbuilding Group hosted annual charity fishing tournament

The friendly competition included a 2000-gallon live fish display tank, local food vendors, and...
The friendly competition included a 2000-gallon live fish display tank, local food vendors, and a chance to win prizes in the charity raffle.(Eastern Shipbuilding Group)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Saturday, Eastern Shipbuilding Group held its 2022 ESG Freshwater Classic on the Apalachicola River. The event was hosted by Justin Leake of “Chasin the Sun”.

The friendly competition included a 2000-gallon live fish display tank, local food vendors, and a chance to win prizes in the charity raffle.

Each year, the event draws hundreds of employees, vendors, and local residents to raise funds for local initiatives in Bay County.

This year’s event benefited Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center in Panama City, Florida.

