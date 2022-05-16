Advertisement

Locals still waiting for building updates at the Panama City Mall

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Residents Trichel O’Connor and Meredith Hutchings love shopping. It’s something they’ve been doing for years.

“I grew up going to malls, and I love malls, especially getting to meet new people like Trish,” Hutchings said.

Although, they wish the Panama City Mall had more to offer.

“It’s very difficult and a lot of times we just resort to online shopping because it’s so hard to find anything down here,” O’Connor said.

It’s been more than three years since the mall was damaged from Hurricane Michael. Hendon Properties, the malls management company, provided a ‘mixed-use redevelopment plan’ for the area on their website. The city commission approved a rezoning plan back in March, hoping that this will move the project forward.

(More on the rezoning plan: https://www.wjhg.com/2022/03/01/new-agreement-supports-redevelopment-around-pc-mall-property/)

The city’s statement said, “The City of Panama City anxiously awaits for Hendon Properties and Seritage Growth Properties to submit a Development Order for redevelopment of the former Panama City Mall property. The City Commission approved the requested rezoning to Urban Community to accommodate the concept plans. The City stands ready to help the owners with their future redevelopment.”

WJHG reached out to Hendon Properties. In an email, they stated “We don’t have any updated at this time.”

