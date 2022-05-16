Advertisement

Monday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a fairly quiet start on radar and satellite this morning with just a few stray showers off the Forgotten Coast. We’ll see a small possibility of a couple stray showers near the coast this morning. You’d be largely unlucky to see it. Same will go for the afternoon, but there will be a few more spotty showers that do pop up later today as well.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start with temperatures in the upper 60s and dew points well into the mid to upper 60s. Dress comfortably out the door as we’ll see some heat come our way this morning and this week. We’ll warm quickly into the 80s by mid to late morning, with lunchtime temperatures into the mid 80s and afternoon highs topping the mid to upper 80s.

With the humidity in place, we’ll probably feel much more like the 90s this afternoon. Some of us will actually reach the 90s in the afternoons this week away from the coast!

That heat and humidity will try to bubble up into a stray shower or two, especially with help from a weak frontal boundary in place in the Southeast. However, any rain in the early week forecast appears to be few and far between.

Our troughing pattern in the atmosphere, which we had in place over the weekend helping to foster the scattered storms, weakens and moves out today. High pressure, which suppresses rain chances, moves in. That ridge will bring a mainly quiet week with rain chances, and also help to foster the daytime heating into the 90s for areas away from the coast.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a slim chance of catching a stray shower. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the coast to upper 80s inland with feels like temperatures for most in the low 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us mainly quiet week with some serious heat developing in the afternoons by midweek.

