OCSO investigating shots fired at Cash’s Sports Page Lounge.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Cash’s Sports Page Lounge after finding multiple gun shell casings.

According to deputies, they were called to the scene just after midnight with reports of shots fired at a Mary Esther night spot.

Deputies said witnesses told them someone pulled into the parking lot of Cash’s Sports Page Lounge and started firing a weapon and then left the scene.

The sheriff’s office said that no blood was found and there have been no reports of gunshot injuries at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or via the P3 Mobile Tips application.

