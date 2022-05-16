Advertisement

PCB city leaders work to improve pedestrian safety

By Katie Bente
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As pandemic restrictions eased off and more people started leaving the house again, the number of pedestrians hit and killed in Florida spiked. According to a new report by the Governors Highway Safety Association, there was a roughly 31% increase in pedestrian fatalities in the state from 2020 to 2021.

According to The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Bay County has seen seven pedestrian deaths so far this year.

While only one of those fatalities was in Panama City Beach, officers said they have responded to at least 60 pedestrian-involved accidents.

“It’s just sheer volume of people walking around. And you know very limited amount of walking space on the main road, front beach road. there’s just not a lot of sidewalk,” Panama City Beach Police Lieutenant James Smeby said.

It’s a problem the city has been working to fix through Community Redevelopment Area projects.

“We’re going to be doing sidewalks down the entirety of Front Beach. We’re trying to look to increase the technology and the sophistication of our crosswalks to provide better signaling for when people want to cross over,” Panama City Beach Councilman Michael Jarman said.

Some portions of Front Beach Road are already under construction. The section running from Lullwater Drive to Hills Road has orange barricades that new sidewalks will soon replace.

The massive project is being done in sections, eventually enhancing roughly 20 miles of roadways.

“Well, the need is just safety,” Jarman said. “If it’s possible to make people safer when they cross the street, we’ll look into it and see if we can make it happen.”

Officers said it’s a step in the right direction, but you still need to be careful walking around.

“The main advice is don’t assume that they see you,” Smeby said. “Especially at night time, it’s dark and just they even by distracted driving or you blend in with the surroundings because of your dark clothing or whatever.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you're traveling in Panama City you'll need to avoid the intersection of 23rd Street and...
One dead, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Bay County
The city will be adding an Academy Sports + Outdoors, and a Fazoli’s restaurant among other...
Academy Sports + Outdoors and Fazoli’s coming to Panama City
Two suspects are in custody after a string of car burglaries.
Two suspects in custody after a string of car burglaries
Fatal Crash
Victim in Panama City fatal crash identified
Crews working to put out fire at Firefly restaurant.
Crews respond to fire at Firefly restaurant in PCB

Latest News

Hot & dry weather this week will give way to weekend rain chances.
Monday Evening Forecast
Hot & dry weather this week will give way to weekend rain chances.
Monday Evening Forecast
In small towns, like Bonifay, Friday night lights aren’t only reserved for football, but for...
Community members send off baseball team to state tournament
A parade was held Monday to escort the boys on the way to the tournament.
Community members send off Holmes Co. baseball team to state tournament
The Women Divers Hall of Fame highlights the female heroes in the military.
The Man in the Sea Museum showcases a new exhibit