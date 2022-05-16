Advertisement

Pro-choice supporters hold march in Panama City

Pro-choice supporters hold march in Panama City.
Pro-choice supporters hold march in Panama City.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Members of the Bay County community marched Sunday afternoon in support of Roe v. Wade.

Organizers of the event said the march was in support of pro-choice, following the leak of information from the U.S Supreme Court that the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision might be overturned.

“Look I am a law-abiding citizen but no one is going to tell me or my daughters what they are going to do with their bodies, not even the Supreme Court,” Kelley Caspary, pro-choice supporter, said.

Those participating in the march met at the base of the Hathaway Bridge and marched with handmade signs.

“My body my choice we are women we do not have control over our own bodies still. We are still fighting men have the say over everything they can do with their bodies women do not,” Chrissy, Segal, a pro-choice supporter, said.

Despite the rainy weather on Sunday, more than 50 people attended the march.

The official decision on Roe v. Wade has yet to be announced by the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you're traveling in Panama City you'll need to avoid the intersection of 23rd Street and...
One dead, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Bay County
Crews working to put out fire at Firefly restaurant.
Crews respond to fire at Firefly restaurant in PCB
At least one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 10.
At least one person dead in crash on I-10 in Washington County
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
This is the 6th year for the Beach Krawl.
Florida Jeep Jam Beach Krawl

Latest News

The friendly competition included a 2000-gallon live fish display tank, local food vendors, and...
Eastern Shipbuilding Group hosted annual charity fishing tournament
Sunday forecast
Weekend Forecast
The local chapter of the American Heart Association, held an event Saturday night to raise...
Annual Bay County Heart Ball returns
Day Two of the Sherman Invitational
Day Two of the Sherman Invitational