Pro-choice supporters hold march in Panama City.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Members of the Bay County community marched Sunday afternoon in support of Roe v. Wade.

Organizers of the event said the march was in support of pro-choice, following the leak of information from the U.S Supreme Court that the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision might be overturned.

“Look I am a law-abiding citizen but no one is going to tell me or my daughters what they are going to do with their bodies, not even the Supreme Court,” Kelley Caspary, pro-choice supporter, said.

Those participating in the march met at the base of the Hathaway Bridge and marched with handmade signs.

“My body my choice we are women we do not have control over our own bodies still. We are still fighting men have the say over everything they can do with their bodies women do not,” Chrissy, Segal, a pro-choice supporter, said.

Despite the rainy weather on Sunday, more than 50 people attended the march.

The official decision on Roe v. Wade has yet to be announced by the Supreme Court.

