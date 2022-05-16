Advertisement

The Salvation Army needs your support

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Salvation Army aims to assist the community as much as it can. But now, the local branch of the organization needs your support.

Major Ed Binnix, a Corps Officer with the Salvation Army, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers more about what the organization does to help those in our community. He also talked about the need for a truck to haul the new shower unit to provide to those who may not have access to a shower on a regular basis.

To learn more about what the organization does for the area, and how you can help support its mission, watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you're traveling in Panama City you'll need to avoid the intersection of 23rd Street and...
One dead, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Bay County
The city will be adding an Academy Sports + Outdoors, and a Fazoli’s restaurant among other...
Academy Sports + Outdoors and Fazoli’s coming to Panama City
Crews working to put out fire at Firefly restaurant.
Crews respond to fire at Firefly restaurant in PCB
Two suspects are in custody after a string of car burglaries.
Two suspects in custody after a string of car burglaries
Expert insight on using cryptocurrency to buy & sell used cars
Expert insight on using cryptocurrency to buy & sell used cars

Latest News

Major Ed Binnix, a Corps Officer with the Salvation Army, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio...
Local Salvation Army Branch Needs Your Help
OCSO investigating shots fired at Cash’s Sports Page Lounge.
OCSO investigating shots fired at Cash’s Sports Page Lounge
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Two suspects are in custody after a string of car burglaries.
Two suspects in custody after a string of car burglaries