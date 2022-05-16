The Salvation Army needs your support

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Salvation Army aims to assist the community as much as it can. But now, the local branch of the organization needs your support.

Major Ed Binnix, a Corps Officer with the Salvation Army, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers more about what the organization does to help those in our community. He also talked about the need for a truck to haul the new shower unit to provide to those who may not have access to a shower on a regular basis.

To learn more about what the organization does for the area, and how you can help support its mission, watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.