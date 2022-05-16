Advertisement

Two suspects in custody after a string of car burglaries

Two suspects are in custody after a string of car burglaries.
Two suspects are in custody after a string of car burglaries.(Alex Joyce)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a string of car burglaries after engaging in a standoff.

According to Panama City Police Officers, an officer saw what appeared to be the suspect’s vehicle parked at the 23rd Street in Panama City. They say other law enforcement agencies, including the Bay County Sheriff’s SWAT team, came to the hotel to prepare for a possible escalation.

Panama City Police Officers report the suspects did not come out of the room immediately when asked, but did eventually came out without any resistance. The suspects are now in custody.

