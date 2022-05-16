Advertisement

Victim in Panama City fatal crash identified

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The victim of a fatal crash on Saturday in Panama City has been identified.

Panama City Police officials said Starla Strickland Moore, 51, of Oxford, Alabama was killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 231 and 23rd Street.

Moore was a passenger in a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Robert Scott Luna, 51, of Panama City when Luna’s car struck another vehicle stopped at the traffic light in the northbound lanes at the intersection.

That second vehicle was driven by William George Stacey of Youngstown.

Moore was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Luna was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Stacey was treated and released for minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. The crash closed the intersection for more than seven hours Saturday.

