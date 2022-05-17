Advertisement

2 children admitted to Tennessee hospital due to nationwide formula shortage

Two Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
Two Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage(WMC)
By Bria Bolden and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – At least two children in Tennessee are being treated at the hospital due to the nationwide formula shortage.

According to WMC, neither doctors nor their families can find the formula these children need on store shelves.

Officials say both children are at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Tennessee, and they both have special medical needs and the normal formula they use is out.

“This is a crisis for us in health care,” said Dr. Mark Corkins, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Corkins is currently treating the two children hospitalized. He says is preschool age and the other is a toddler, and both are living with intestinal conditions.

“This is not every child, not normal children, but literally the formula recall has led to these children requiring hospitalization,” Corkins said.

According to Corkins, the children’s bodies did not tolerate the switch to a different formula, when their parents could no longer find the formula they normally use.

Now doctors are treating the children with IV fluids and nutrition until formula becomes available.

“This recall started in February. Even if you had several weeks of stock, we’re now out for the special formulas,” Corkins said. “So literally we have what we have. We have some things that we’re trying to find. We’re trying to use some alternatives but the standard ones, the ones you would think of, there is none to be had.”

Abbott Nutrition reached an agreement with the FDA Monday to re-open their manufacturing plant to help with the formula shortage. The company’s Michigan plant had been closed due to bacterial contamination.

That news is a relief for parents desperately searching for formula, but it could take at least eight weeks for products to start showing up on store shelves.

Corkins and other medical professionals say parents should not use a homemade formula to feed their children. They also say people should not dilute formula.

Call your doctor if you have questions or need help. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a website with information to help families with this crisis.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Victim in Panama City fatal crash identified
The city will be adding an Academy Sports + Outdoors, and a Fazoli’s restaurant among other...
Academy Sports + Outdoors and Fazoli’s coming to Panama City
Two suspects are in custody after a string of car burglaries.
Two suspects in custody after a string of car burglaries
After Hurricane Michael damage more than three years ago, The Panama City Mall hasn't had much...
Locals still waiting for building updates at the Panama City Mall
If you're traveling in Panama City you'll need to avoid the intersection of 23rd Street and...
One dead, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Bay County

Latest News

President Joe Biden called out white supremacy in remarks Tuesday in Buffalo after a mass...
Biden calls on nation to reject white supremacy
Boseman Bucks Off To The Semifinals
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Poplar Springs High School Tuesday morning.
Holmes County school evacuated after bomb threat
Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame after it was announced he will be...
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Music Hall of Fame