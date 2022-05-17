Alex Wilson is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This year, the North Bay Haven softball team had one senior, Alex Wilson, and the Buc made her presence known not only on the field, but in the classroom with a 4.5 GPA. “I think it really comes down” Alex told me “to what you do in the classroom because, unfortunately, softball doesn’t last forever. I wish that it did, but it doesn’t, so in the end, it’s what you do with your studies that matters.” For head coach, Butch Bernard, the senior has gone above and beyond in her final season. ”Alex is one of the hardest working athletes that we’ve had in our program. She’s always out here. She’s got keys to the building. She texts me all the time and she’s like, ‘Hey, I’m going out here to pitch,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay.’ She gets out of school early, so same thing, but she’s just as bright and dedicated in the classroom as she is on the field.” Alex will head to the University of Florida in the fall, crediting her time on the diamond, with the work ethic she has today. “This really taught me hard work.” Alex says “Playing softball and keeping up that GPA was really, really tough, and it’s made me push past my limits and stay out of my comfort zone and learn to get comfortable being uncomfortable.”

