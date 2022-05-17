Bay County continues fight against opioid crisis

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County continues to fight back against companies that played a part in the opioid crisis.

Walgreen’s Boots Alliance and Walgreen’s are the latest to reach a settlement with the state.

Over the next 18 years, Bay County will receive about $200,000 every year from the settlement.

With that money, plans are in the works for Bay County to have rehabilitation outside of jail for those struggling with addiction.

