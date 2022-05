BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Health Department needs your help.

The department is currently running a community health survey.

The Bay County Health Department is currently running a community health survey. (Bay County Health Department)

The survey is said to only take about five minutes to complete.

Answers provided will directly impact health priorities for community action.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.